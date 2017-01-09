Auvitu's (lower body) injury has still not improved and will be sidelined again for Monday's matchup with the Panthers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Auvitu will be replaced in the lineup by Seth Helgeson while he is out. Even when healthy, Auvitu has been used sparingly, as he has appeared in just two of New Jersey's last six outings. Considering the defenseman is on a nine-game pointless streak, fantasy owners may want to consider leaving him off their lineup even when he is cleared to return.