Auvitu was called up to New Jersey on Saturday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

The Devils will go with a retooled blue line after watching starting goalie Cory Schneider get lit up for three goals on five shots against the Maple Leafs on Friday. Look for Auvitu, who has collected four points and 54 shots in 24 games as a rookie, to bump Seth Helgeson from the lineup while slotting on the third pair alongside Steve Santini.