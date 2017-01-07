Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Pulled back to parent club
Auvitu was called up to New Jersey on Saturday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.
The Devils will go with a retooled blue line after watching starting goalie Cory Schneider get lit up for three goals on five shots against the Maple Leafs on Friday. Look for Auvitu, who has collected four points and 54 shots in 24 games as a rookie, to bump Seth Helgeson from the lineup while slotting on the third pair alongside Steve Santini.
More News
-
Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Leaves game early Saturday due to lower-body ailment•
-
Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Sent back to AHL•
-
Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Called back up to parent club•
-
Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Reassigned to minors•
-
Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Back in action•
-
Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Out again Monday•