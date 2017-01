Auvitu was reassigned to the minors Monday.

After picking up Reid Boucher off waivers, the team needed to make a roster move, with Auvitu the odd man out. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch in three of New Jersey's previous four outings, which made him expendable. It is unlikely the last we have seen of Auvitu in the NHL this season, especially if the Devils' blue line is further impacted by injuries.