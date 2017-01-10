Auvitu (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The poor guy was called up to big club Saturday, only to sustain the ailment on his first shift against the Oilers that evening. Auvitu's IR placement was made retroactive to that game, but he'll still be ineligible for the next two contests. This all but assures that Seth Helgeson will hold down the fort on the third pair.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola