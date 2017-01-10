Devils' Yohann Auvitu: Transferred to IR
Auvitu (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The poor guy was called up to big club Saturday, only to sustain the ailment on his first shift against the Oilers that evening. Auvitu's IR placement was made retroactive to that game, but he'll still be ineligible for the next two contests. This all but assures that Seth Helgeson will hold down the fort on the third pair.
