Though the Bruins allowed Stafford to explore agency, the team remains in contact with the veteran winger's representatives, the team's official site reports.

The 31-year-old winger logged four goals and eight points in 18 games with the Bruins following his acquisition at the trade deadline, after recording four goals and 13 points with the Jets. While the B's seem to be heading in different direction here, with a group of young forwards on the way, the door is still slightly ajar for Stafford to return to Boston in 2017-18, presumably on a team-friendly deal.