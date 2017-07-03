Drew Stafford: Explores free agency
Though the Bruins allowed Stafford to explore agency, the team remains in contact with the veteran winger's representatives, the team's official site reports.
The 31-year-old winger logged four goals and eight points in 18 games with the Bruins following his acquisition at the trade deadline, after recording four goals and 13 points with the Jets. While the B's seem to be heading in different direction here, with a group of young forwards on the way, the door is still slightly ajar for Stafford to return to Boston in 2017-18, presumably on a team-friendly deal.
More News
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Exposed by rental team•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Scores on man advantage in losing cause•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Moved up to Krejci line•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: In line to play Monday•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Expected to play Monday after leaving team•
-
Bruins' Drew Stafford: Collects third-period helper•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...