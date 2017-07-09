Dostie signed an entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 2016 fourth-round pick surpassed the the 70-point mark in each of his past two seasons in the Quebec Junior Major Hockey League (QJMHL), posting 73 points (54 games) and 71 points (63 games), respectively. What is just as impressive is his plus-41 rating in this stretch. However, measuring up at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds means he has some growing to do before he makes a NHL roster. Expect the 20-year-old Dostie to report to AHL San Diego when the season starts.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...