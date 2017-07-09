Dostie signed an entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The 2016 fourth-round pick surpassed the the 70-point mark in each of his past two seasons in the Quebec Junior Major Hockey League (QJMHL), posting 73 points (54 games) and 71 points (63 games), respectively. What is just as impressive is his plus-41 rating in this stretch. However, measuring up at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds means he has some growing to do before he makes a NHL roster. Expect the 20-year-old Dostie to report to AHL San Diego when the season starts.
