Cogliano failed to register a point for the sixth consecutive game during Monday's win over Winnipeg.

At this stage of his career, the 29-year-old speedster shouldn't be confused with a reliable fantasy asset, and his 10 goals and 21 points through 50 games this season actually represent one of his better offensive showings. Additionally, he's averaged just five seconds of power-play time this season and has started just 44.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone. It isn't a strong fantasy setup for Cogliano, and his upside is capped as a result.