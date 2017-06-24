Morand was drafted 60th overall by the Ducks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Morand's numbers for QMJHL Acadie-Bathurst (28 goals and 74 points in 67 games) improved across the board this past year and there is the potential for those numbers to rise considerably again next season. The knock on Morand, like many other 17-year-old kids, is that he's very weak physically. His lack of upper-body strength means he plays a perimeter-oriented game. That could easily change when he adds a good 15 pounds of muscle to his frame. While that is certainly an issue to monitor, Morand's vision with the puck and his ability to make plays off the rush are terrific.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...