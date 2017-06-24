Morand was drafted 60th overall by the Ducks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Morand's numbers for QMJHL Acadie-Bathurst (28 goals and 74 points in 67 games) improved across the board this past year and there is the potential for those numbers to rise considerably again next season. The knock on Morand, like many other 17-year-old kids, is that he's very weak physically. His lack of upper-body strength means he plays a perimeter-oriented game. That could easily change when he adds a good 15 pounds of muscle to his frame. While that is certainly an issue to monitor, Morand's vision with the puck and his ability to make plays off the rush are terrific.