Vermette notched two power-play points -- a goal and an assist -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

He's found the scoresheet in three consecutive games, representing a major improvement over the 15-game stretch prior, in which Vermette notched just three points. The goal came on the veteran's lone shot on net -- his first in four games. Vermette hasn't taken more than one shot on net since Dec. 11, and he hasn't taken more than two since Nov. 26. That unreliable offensive involvement does a lot of damage to his already marginal fantasy value.