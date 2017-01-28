Vermette entered the All-Star break with a 14-game goalless streak.

Lining up behind Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler has hindered Vermette's fantasy opportunities, and the 36-year-old veteran is also beginning 57.7 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone. Vermette is a much better real-world play for Anaheim than fantasy asset for your virtual club at this stage of the season, and it would likely take an injury to Getzlaf or Kesler for Vermette to tip the fantasy scale.