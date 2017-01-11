Montour was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

Montour played in five of the last seven contests for the Ducks but will now return to San Diego after the team called up Shea Theodore and Stefan Noesen on Wednesday. In those five games, the 2014 second-round pick went scoreless with a plus-1 rating in a little over 15 minutes per game. He now returns to the AHL where he leads the league in shots with 113 while he is ranked 10th in defensemen scoring and eighth in goals.