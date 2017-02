Montour, who was with the Ducks on an emergency call-up, recorded his first NHL goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.

He ripped a sweet one-timer slapper from the right circle. Montour has fantasy upside -- he has 12 goals and 30 points in 34 AHL games this season. But he's unlikely to stay with the Ducks right now -- Montour will return to the San Diego Gulls once Sami Vatanen returns to the ice.