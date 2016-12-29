Montour was called up from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Ducks radio color analyst Dan Wood reports.

Sami Vatanen (illness) did not accompany the team to Calgary for Thursday's game, so Montour enters the picture to shore up the blue line. While the Ontario native has yet to make his debut, the 22-year-old will be worth watching to see where he fits in your long-term fantasy plans. Here's a guy who set up a whopping 45 goals in 68 games with the AHL's Gulls in 2015-16.