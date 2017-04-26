Ducks' Cam Fowler: Cleared to return

Fowler (knee) is available for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with Edmonton, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Although coach Randy Carlyle wouldn't announce which of the returning guys would be back in the lineup versus the Oilers, one would have to imagine the Fowler will suit up. When healthy this year, the defenseman logged 24:51 of ice time in which he notched 11 goals and 28 helpers. In addition to his even-strength production, the 25-year-old spent time on both the power play and penalty kill and will likely be tasked with limiting Connor McDavid's time and space on the ice.

