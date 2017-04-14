Ducks' Cam Fowler: Could resume skating soon
Fowler (knee) is expected to start skating as early as next week.
This news effectively rules Fowler out for at least the Ducks' opening-round series if not beyond. The 25-year-old was a vital piece of the Anaheim blue line as he averaged nearly 25 minutes of ice time per game and racked up 39 points -- including 15 with the man advantage. Assuming the Ducks are still playing once the Windsor native is cleared to return, Brandon Montour is the most likely candidate to get bumped from the game-day lineup.
