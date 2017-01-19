Ducks' Cam Fowler: Drying up offensively
Fowler has just a single assist through his past 14 games.
After opening the season with nine goals and 22 points through his first 33 games, Fowler was well on his way to career-best showing offensively. His year-long numbers are still solid, and fantasy owners should expect Fowler to settle somewhere in between his early-season production and current offensive slide. He's also currently less enticing in daily contests while struggling to hit the scoresheet.
