Ducks' Cam Fowler: Drying up offensively

Fowler has just a single assist through his past 14 games.

After opening the season with nine goals and 22 points through his first 33 games, Fowler was well on his way to career-best showing offensively. His year-long numbers are still solid, and fantasy owners should expect Fowler to settle somewhere in between his early-season production and current offensive slide. He's also currently less enticing in daily contests while struggling to hit the scoresheet.