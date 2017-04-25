Ducks' Cam Fowler: Game-time decision

Fowler (knee) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with the Oilers, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Fowler has yet to suit up in the postseason, as he has been sidelined for the Ducks' previous six outings. Despite a 28-game goalless streak, the defenseman did manage to register 12 helpers over that stretch. While fantasy owners may be concerned about his offensive production, fans will be focused on getting back a shutdown defender who averaged 24:51 of ice time during the season -- including time on both the power play and penalty kill.

