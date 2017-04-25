Ducks' Cam Fowler: Game-time decision
Fowler (knee) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with the Oilers, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Fowler has yet to suit up in the postseason, as he has been sidelined for the Ducks' previous six outings. Despite a 28-game goalless streak, the defenseman did manage to register 12 helpers over that stretch. While fantasy owners may be concerned about his offensive production, fans will be focused on getting back a shutdown defender who averaged 24:51 of ice time during the season -- including time on both the power play and penalty kill.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...