Ducks' Cam Fowler: Snaps out of offensive funk

Fowler scored a shorthanded goal and he added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Wild.

It wasn't all great for Fowler, who finished with a minus-2 in 25:37. Still, it's a start for the defenseman, who entered Saturday's game with no goals and just one assist over the past 15 games. Despite the offensive drought, Fowler remains on pace for a career high in points.