Ducks' Cam Fowler: Snaps out of offensive funk
Fowler scored a shorthanded goal and he added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Wild.
It wasn't all great for Fowler, who finished with a minus-2 in 25:37. Still, it's a start for the defenseman, who entered Saturday's game with no goals and just one assist over the past 15 games. Despite the offensive drought, Fowler remains on pace for a career high in points.
More News
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Drying up offensively•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Adds two more power-play points•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Notches 12th assist to lead Ducks defensemen•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Scores game-winner against Habs•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Posts pair of points Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Cam Fowler: Notches assist while logging team-high minutes•