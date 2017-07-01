Ducks' Cam Fowler: Staying in Anaheim for eight years, $52 million

Fowler signed an eight-year contract extension with the Ducks that will net him $6.5 million annually, TSN's Darren Dreger reports.

This is a heavy monetary haul for Fowler, who the Ducks selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. The 2017 NHL All-Star will make $2.5 million more per season than in his previous contract with Anaheim. Of course, defensemen come at a premium these days, and some would argue that Fowler deserves every penny after leading the way among Anaheim blueliners with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) this past season. Fantasy owners buying into Fowler ahead of the 2017-18 campaign will also appreciate how his ice time has started to climb near the 25-minute mark, which is about as much as you can expect from a man at his position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...