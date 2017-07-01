Ducks' Cam Fowler: Staying in Anaheim for eight years, $52 million
Fowler signed an eight-year contract extension with the Ducks that will net him $6.5 million annually, TSN's Darren Dreger reports.
This is a heavy monetary haul for Fowler, who the Ducks selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. The 2017 NHL All-Star will make $2.5 million more per season than in his previous contract with Anaheim. Of course, defensemen come at a premium these days, and some would argue that Fowler deserves every penny after leading the way among Anaheim blueliners with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) this past season. Fantasy owners buying into Fowler ahead of the 2017-18 campaign will also appreciate how his ice time has started to climb near the 25-minute mark, which is about as much as you can expect from a man at his position.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...