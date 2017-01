Wagner was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

With Ryan Getzlaf returning to the lineup after a four-game absence, the Ducks do not feel a need to keep Wagner on the roster and, thus, he has been relegated back to the minors. The 25-year-old did net a goal during this stint with the big club, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get the call if/when Anaheim needs his services again.