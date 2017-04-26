Coach Randy Carlyle indicated Wednesday the Stoner (abdomen) and all other defensemen for the Ducks are healthy and available for the evening's Game 1 against the Oilers, but Stoner is expected to serve as a healthy scratch, NHL.com reports.

Stoner has played in just 14 games for the Ducks this season, but appears to be finally healthy for the club's playoff run. Despite his return, Anaheim isn't expected to utilize his services this early in the postseason. The veteran's next chance at rejoining the lineup would come in Game 2, but it wouldn't be surprising if he remains in the press box.

