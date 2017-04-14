Ducks' Clayton Stoner: Not in lineup Thursday
Stoner (abdomen) didn't hit the ice for warmups Thursday and won't play in Game 1 against the Flames, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
The blueliner has been practicing with the team, but he remains on injured reserve. It's possible that he comes in at some point during the series, but his fantasy value remains negligible regardless.
