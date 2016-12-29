Stoner (abdominal) underwent abdominal surgery on Dec. 21 and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Elliot Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

Stoner landed on IR nearly a month ago and after several weeks of playing a wait-and-see game with his ailment, the Ducks elected to send the 31-year-old under the knife to correct the issue more permanently. The defenseman will now likely be out until February, but even if healthy, he wouldn't be the best play in fantasy formats due to his limited ice time and point production.