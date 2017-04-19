Ducks' Clayton Stoner: Remains out of lineup
Stoner is not slated to play Wednesday against the Flames, the Ducks' official site reports.
Last seen in the Anaheim lineup back in mid-November, Stoner -- who is bouncing back from an abdominal injury -- remains in question as the team's postseason run continues. In 14 regular-season tilts, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound blueliner logged three points and 28 PIM for the Ducks.
