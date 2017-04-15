Ducks' Clayton Stoner: Won't play Saturday
Stoner (abdomen) is out for Saturday's Game 2 against the Flames.
The absence of Stoner won't have any real fantasy impact, or much impact on Anaheim's plans. Stoner only played in 14 games this season, and he only tallied three points. The Ducks are used to not having him in their lineup.
