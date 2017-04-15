Stoner (abdomen) is out for Saturday's Game 2 against the Flames.

The absence of Stoner won't have any real fantasy impact, or much impact on Anaheim's plans. Stoner only played in 14 games this season, and he only tallied three points. The Ducks are used to not having him in their lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...