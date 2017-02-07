Ducks' Corey Perry: 25 games since last multi-point showing

Perry has just 11 points -- three goals -- through his past 25 games and hasn't registered a multi-point outing during the stretch.

In the midst of his worst offensive season since 2006-07, Perry's been a major disappointment, and his 0.17 goals per game and 6.2 shooting percentage are career-low marks. The 31-year-old winger likely has some positive regression ahead, especially since he's being utilized in a top offensive role, but it also isn't out of the question that he's past his prime and won't significantly rebound.

