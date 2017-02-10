Ducks' Corey Perry: Explodes for three-point game in Buffalo

Perry scored a pair of goals, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 road win against Buffalo.

After a 25-game stretch in which he put up zero multi-point efforts and just 11 total points, Perry finally woke up. Unfortunately, he's going to have a tough row to hoe if he wants to parlay this into a hot streak, as the Ducks continue their road trip in Washington on Saturday and Minnesota on Tuesday -- both of those teams boast terrific defense and goaltending.