Ducks' Corey Perry: Looking to avoid 10-game goal drought
Perry hasn't scored a goal in his past nine outings entering Wednesday's game against Detroit.
The veteran winger has also only picked up three assists and is averaging just 16:43 of ice per night during the nine-game stretch. While his 22 assists have buoyed his fantasy value to a degree, Perry's scored 30 goals six times, and his current 0.18 goals-per-game mark is the lowest of his career. With a career-low 6.3 shooting percentage, better times are likely ahead for Perry, but it also isn't out of the question that his age-31 season turns out to be his worst showing in the goals column since his sophomore campaign (17 goals) in 2006-07.
More News
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Pots power-play tally against Dallas•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Records goal and assist in victory•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Scores game-tying goal in third period•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Racks up two helpers in victory•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Dishes out pair of helpers Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Showing off playmaking ability•