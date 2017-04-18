Ducks' Corey Perry: Plays overtime hero in Game 3

Perry scored Game 3's overtime winner Monday against the Flames. He was also a plus-5 and recorded an assist in the 5-4 victory.

What a night for the veteran winger, who was on the ice for all four of the Ducks' even-strength goals before burying his own less than two minutes into the extra stanza. The points were Perry's first of the series, and he'll look to keep the offense flowing in Game 4 on Wednesday with the Flames on the brink of elimination.

