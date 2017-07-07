Ducks' Dennis Rasmussen: Pens deal Friday

Rasmussen inked a one-year contract with Anaheim on Friday.

Rasmussen was held to just eight points in his 68 appearances for the Blackhawks last season while averaging 11:50 of ice time. Given his minimal production, the winger could struggle to earn minutes with the Ducks -- limiting his fantasy value to the point fantasy owners in even the deepest leagues may want to pass on him.

