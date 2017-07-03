Grant agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Ducks on Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest news for fantasy owners regarding Grant's deal is that it is a one-way contract which will help keep him up in the NHL, rather than being sent back and forth between the minors. The 27-year-old's offensive production was limited last season as he garnered a mere four assists despite playing in 46 games with Buffalo and Nashville. Even if the center does make the 23-man roster, there is no guarantee he will see a significant increase in ice time compared to his 2016-17 average (9:45).

