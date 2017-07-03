Ducks' Derek Grant: Pens one-year deal
Grant agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Ducks on Saturday.
Perhaps the biggest news for fantasy owners regarding Grant's deal is that it is a one-way contract which will help keep him up in the NHL, rather than being sent back and forth between the minors. The 27-year-old's offensive production was limited last season as he garnered a mere four assists despite playing in 46 games with Buffalo and Nashville. Even if the center does make the 23-man roster, there is no guarantee he will see a significant increase in ice time compared to his 2016-17 average (9:45).
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...