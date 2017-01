Tokarski signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tokarski's contract was going to expire in the offseason, so the 27-year-old netminder will now be with the organization until at least the summer of 2018. The Saskatchewan native has spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with AHL San Diego, where he's gone 9-6-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .889 save percentage.