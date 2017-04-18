Fiore agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.

Since going undrafted during his years of eligibility, Fiore has made a name for himself as a prolific scorer playing in the QMJHL during his junior years. This past season with Cape Breton, the 20-year-old led the league in goals with 52, adding 38 assists for a total of 90 points and capping it off with an excellent plus-36 rating. All of those figures served as career highs for the young forward. It remains to be seen if he'll join the Ducks during their playoff run, but if he doesn't, he'll be a fascinating prospect to watch come training camp next fall.