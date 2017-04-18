Fiore agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.
Since going undrafted during his years of eligibility, Fiore has made a name for himself as a prolific scorer playing in the QMJHL during his junior years. This past season with Cape Breton, the 20-year-old led the league in goals with 52, adding 38 assists for a total of 90 points and capping it off with an excellent plus-36 rating. All of those figures served as career highs for the young forward. It remains to be seen if he'll join the Ducks during their playoff run, but if he doesn't, he'll be a fascinating prospect to watch come training camp next fall.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...