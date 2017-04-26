Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Available against Edmonton
Lindholm (undisclosed) has been cleared to play and could slot back into the lineup against the Oilers on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Coach Randy Carlyle has not announced who his six blueliners will be when Anaheim face off with Edmonton, but when you consider that Lindholm logged 21:57 of ice time in the opening round along with garnering a pair of assists and blocking nine shots, it would seem more likely than not that he will be in the lineup.
