Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Could return Wednesday

According to coach Randy Carlyle, Lindholm's (undisclosed) availability against the Oilers on Wednesday will be the player's decision, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Fans and fantasy owners alike will be on pins and needles awaiting confirmation of Lindholm's status for Game 1. With all the injuries on the Ducks' blue line, losing the 23-year-old could have been the straw that broke the camel's back. If he is cleared to play, the Swede may have a new defensive partner if Sami Vatanen (upper body) or Cam Fowler (knee) is also back in action.