Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Dealing with undisclosed ailment

Lindholm missed practice Monday with an undisclosed injury, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Lindholm saw a mere 17:33 of ice time in Game 4 after picking up this malady, which may or may not be related to the upper-body injury that sidelined him for three games at the end of the year. Without the defenseman, the Ducks would need to call-up a replacement from AHL San Diego unless Sami Vatanen (upper body), Clayton Stoner (abdomen), or Cam Fowler (head) are cleared to return from their respective injuries. The 23-year-old Lindholm will have just a few days to get back to 100 percent before Anaheim's second-round matchup with Edmonton kicks off Wednesday.