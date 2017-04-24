Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Dealing with undisclosed ailment
Lindholm missed practice Monday with an undisclosed injury, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Lindholm saw a mere 17:33 of ice time in Game 4 after picking up this malady, which may or may not be related to the upper-body injury that sidelined him for three games at the end of the year. Without the defenseman, the Ducks would need to call-up a replacement from AHL San Diego unless Sami Vatanen (upper body), Clayton Stoner (abdomen), or Cam Fowler (head) are cleared to return from their respective injuries. The 23-year-old Lindholm will have just a few days to get back to 100 percent before Anaheim's second-round matchup with Edmonton kicks off Wednesday.
