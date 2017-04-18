Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Dishes twice in win

Lindholm collected a pair of helpers in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 3.

The points were the first of the series for the 2010 first-rounder, who has now recorded three points in the four games since returning from a brief three-game injury absence at the beginning of April.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...