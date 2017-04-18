Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Dishes twice in win
Lindholm collected a pair of helpers in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 3.
The points were the first of the series for the 2010 first-rounder, who has now recorded three points in the four games since returning from a brief three-game injury absence at the beginning of April.
