Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: First multi-point effort since November
Lindholm recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
His offensive production has been spotty, as this was Lindholm's first multi-point outing since way back on Nov. 20 and he notched just seven points in the 36-game interim. The 23-year-old Swede has stayed useful in some fantasy formats by providing modest helpings of shots, hits, blocks and PIM, but he'll need to start delivering on his major minutes of ice time (including his power-play opportunities) before he's worth utilizing in most seasonal leagues.
More News
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Tallies lone goal in road loss•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Scores on one of seven shots•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Notches assist in losing effort•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Contributes on offense in losing cause•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Will suit up Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Needs visa, could miss next four games•