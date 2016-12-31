Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Notches assist in losing effort

Lindholm registered a second-period assist and received three minor penalties during Friday's loss to Vancouver.

After holding out to start the year, it's been a quiet return for Lindholm. He's registered just five points through 25 games, which keeps him off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. Despite oodles of upside, it's likely wise to take a wait-and-see approach with the 22-year-old defenseman at this stage of the game.