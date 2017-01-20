Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Scores on one of seven shots

Lindholm recorded a power-play goal and seven shots Thursday against the Avalanche.

Lindholm was also on the ice for his team's only other goal as he finished with a plus-1 rating in the 2-1 win. He has just seven points this season after picking up at least 28 in each of his first three professional campaigns, but maybe this performance on the day before his 23rd birthday will get the young blueliner going.