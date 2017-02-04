Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Tallies lone goal in road loss

Lindholm posted a goal on four shots with two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss against the Panthers.

Lindholm managed just one goal over his first 31 games, but he has turned on the lamp three times in the past nine outings. Despite the goals recently, he is still underperforming with just nine points through 40 games. The Swede averaged 30 points per season in each of his first three NHL campaigns.

