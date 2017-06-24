Badini was drafted 91st overall by the Ducks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This selection isn't going to get much publicity, but this was a very solid pick for Anaheim. Playing in a league where nobody puts up big point totals (USHL), Badini potted 28 goals in 59 games for Chicago. He has a terrific shot and is very difficult to knock off the puck. The Connecticut native is heading to Harvard this fall.