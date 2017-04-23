Kopacka signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Sunday.

Kopacka has spent the 2016-17 season playing with Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL where he posted 30 goals and 19 assists, and showed his defensive prowess with a plus-8 rating in 65 games. The 19-year-old also added 11 points in as many game during the playoffs. He hasn't put up some of the offensive numbers that several of his young counterparts have, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts once he begins play in the professional game.