Kopacka signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Sunday.

Kopacka has spent the 2016-17 season playing with Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL where he posted 30 goals and 19 assists, and showed his defensive prowess with a plus-8 rating in 65 games. The 19-year-old also added 11 points in as many game during the playoffs. He hasn't put up some of the offensive numbers that several of his young counterparts have, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts once he begins play in the professional game.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...