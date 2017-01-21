Kopacka had a hat trick to help lead OHL Sault Ste. Marie to a 5-4 win over Flint on Friday.

The Ducks were hoping that Kopacka's game would take a considerable step forward this season after they spent a fourth-round pick on him this past June, but it hasn't happened. His 0.64 points-per-game average (27 points in 42 games) is identical to his numbers from the 2015-16 season. Other than Friday's outburst and a four-goal game in mid-December, Kopacka has struggled to produce points for the majority of the year. He is a big body who is good at carving out space in front of the net, but he's a major long-term project.