Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Cleared to play
Silfverberg (upper body) will be in action against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Thanks in part to the All-Star break, Silfverberg missed just three outings with this ailment. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had hit the skids with a four-game pointless streak. Considering the 26-year-old is logging ice time on both the power play (1:55) and the penalty kill (1:51) he should have plenty of opportunities to end his drought now that he is back to 100 percent.
