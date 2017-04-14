Silfverberg tallied the game-winning goal along with an assist and six shots in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 win over Calgary. Both of his points came on the power play.

Silfverberg's tie-breaking goal with 2:13 to play in the second stood up as the game-winner after goaltender John Gibson shut the door in the final frame. While the Swedish forward finished with a minus-1 rating, his special teams success more than made up for any shortcomings at even strength. Silfverberg has quietly amassed 25 points in 24 playoff appearances since 2015.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...