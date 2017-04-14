Silfverberg tallied the game-winning goal along with an assist and six shots in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 win over Calgary. Both of his points came on the power play.

Silfverberg's tie-breaking goal with 2:13 to play in the second stood up as the game-winner after goaltender John Gibson shut the door in the final frame. While the Swedish forward finished with a minus-1 rating, his special teams success more than made up for any shortcomings at even strength. Silfverberg has quietly amassed 25 points in 24 playoff appearances since 2015.