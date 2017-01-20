Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Likely to miss next two games
Silfverberg is dealing with an upper-body ailment that will keep him from traveling on a two-game road trip that begins in Minnesota on Saturday, and culminates with a clash against the Jets on Monday.
The Swede has been one of the Ducks' more reliable two-way players this season, having accumulated 29 points --including five on the power play -- and a plus-13 rating through 48 games. Stefan Noesen was called up from the minors Thursday, and he'll presumably draw into the next pair of road contests in place of Silfverberg.
