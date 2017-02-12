Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Picks up two points in road loss
Silfverberg posted a goal, an assist and a hit in Saturday's 6-4 loss against the Capitals.
Silfverberg has picked up the pace lately, potting four goals with seven points over the past six games. He is now just three points short of tying his career high of 39 points set in each of the past two seasons.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Returns in style Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Cleared to play•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Likely to miss next two games•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Posts pair of points Tuesday•