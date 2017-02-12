Silfverberg posted a goal, an assist and a hit in Saturday's 6-4 loss against the Capitals.

Silfverberg has picked up the pace lately, potting four goals with seven points over the past six games. He is now just three points short of tying his career high of 39 points set in each of the past two seasons.

