Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Posts pair of points Tuesday
Silfverberg scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-0 win over the Stars on Tuesday.
The Swede has been quite productive lately, posting seven points -- including two power-play goals -- and 23 shots on net over his last nine games. With 28 points in 43 games this year, Silfverberg is having his best season yet and should have no issue surpassing his career high of 39.
