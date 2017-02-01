Silfverberg (upper body) made his return Tuesday, potting two goals and adding an assist in a 5-1 win over Colorado.

The speedy Swede sat out the previous three contests with the ailment, but came back in a big way against the lowly Avalanche. Silfverberg's trio of points brings him up to 32 in 49 contests this year, and he's now just seven points (and five goals) shy of his career high with 30 games remaining.